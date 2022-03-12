Dentgroup LLC Takes $519,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. 66,062,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,505,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

