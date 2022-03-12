Dentgroup LLC Purchases Shares of 2,927 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

