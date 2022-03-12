Dentgroup LLC Invests $873,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 202,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.