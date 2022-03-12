Dentgroup LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

