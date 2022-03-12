Dentgroup LLC Invests $2.69 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,448,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,138,000 after purchasing an additional 161,128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

