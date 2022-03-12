Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in February

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,602,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.
OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
