Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,793. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

