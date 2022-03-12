Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Decklar Resources stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Decklar Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.32.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
