DA Davidson Comments on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 7.46 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

