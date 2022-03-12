CX Institutional Sells 5,363 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.