CX Institutional Sells 106,630 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,630 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

