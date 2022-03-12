CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

