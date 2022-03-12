CX Institutional Has $11.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.