CX Institutional Buys 49,801 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.6% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,417,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $100.14.

