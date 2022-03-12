CX Institutional Buys 49,801 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.6% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,417,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $100.14.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.