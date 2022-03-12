CX Institutional Acquires 8,309 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT opened at $203.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.