Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,806 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 466.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

