Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,733 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cowen by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $710.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

