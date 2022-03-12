Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $372,000 in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Stagwell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Stagwell Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

