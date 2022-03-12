Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

