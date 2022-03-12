CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSE CTO opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $382.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
