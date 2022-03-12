CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0011 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $338,005.38 and $149.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00183904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00361852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007954 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.