Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

