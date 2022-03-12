Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $499,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

