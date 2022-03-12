Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

