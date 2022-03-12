Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 540 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,603 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

