Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 32,934 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.90 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

GGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

