Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.63%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

