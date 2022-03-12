Critical Review: Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Learning Tree International and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -47.02% -88.24% -42.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Learning Tree International and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 429.87%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Volatility and Risk

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.38 -$213.47 million ($1.86) -0.83

Learning Tree International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

