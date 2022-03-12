Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 296.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

