Craig Hallum Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

LSF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.