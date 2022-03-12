Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.82 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

