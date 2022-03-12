Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 3.3%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 10,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 18,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$56.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

