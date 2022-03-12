Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.79. 204,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.02 and its 200-day moving average is $425.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

