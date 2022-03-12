Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cable One worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO traded down $18.31 on Friday, reaching $1,459.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,527.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,728.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

