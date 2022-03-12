Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,381 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

