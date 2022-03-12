Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 655,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

