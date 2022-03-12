Collective Family Office LLC Sells 17,771 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.33 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

