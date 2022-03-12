Collective Family Office LLC Sells 10,483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.