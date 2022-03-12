Collective Family Office LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.25 during trading hours on Friday. 3,048,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

