Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

