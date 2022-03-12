Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $140,901.12 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $223,343.10.

CFX stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

