Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $140,901.12 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $223,343.10.
CFX stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
