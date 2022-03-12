Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 46,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,618. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

