Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 46,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,618. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.