Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

