Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

