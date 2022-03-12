Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

