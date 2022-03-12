Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 66,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

