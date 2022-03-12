Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.72. 326,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,525. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

