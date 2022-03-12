ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 77,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.