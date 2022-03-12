ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 83,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
