ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 83,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.