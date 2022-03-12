ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 203.9% in February

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LRGE stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,895. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

